Selection process for Team India's new head coach may get delayed: Reports

The hiring process for the new coach of Team India may be delayed, as the CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee), which has been put in charge of the procedure, has not yet given the undertaking of conflict of interest.

A source within the Committee of Administrators, however, has said that they are expecting to receive the undertaking soon.

"As of now, newly formed CAC has not given any undertaking of conflict of interest. So the hiring process of the coach may get delayed. But we are expecting the undertaking soon. All are former cricketers and they are doing something or the other. Some are commentators, coach or running an academy. As of now, there is no alternative. We are expecting the undertaking soon from them," the source told news agency ANI.

The last date for filing an application for the position of head coach was July 30.

The CAC, which includes former Indian captain Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, will be in charge of the selection of India’s new coach, as well as the support staff.

"This CAC will have three members and they will also see that there is no conflict of interest. Whether this CAC team can be appointed or not is also a major concern as the CAC can only be formed in Annual General Meeting (AGM), but we will see what will happen," a senior BCCI official had earlier said.

The earlier CAC comprised of former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and VVS Laxman.

Tendulkar and Laxman had resigned from the CAC while there was no information from Sourav Ganguly. So a new committee was to be formed for the appointment of head coach.

On being asked whether there will be any suggestions from the captain on the appointment of head coach, the source had said it's up to the committee if they want to take suggestions or not.