He is one of the best spinners at the moment: Saqlain Mushtaq opines on Nathan Lyon vs R Ashwin debate

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has heaped praise on Kuldeep Yadav, stating that the Indian tweaker has done really well in shorter formats in recent times.

Kuldeep was struggling for form before cricket was suspended in March due to coronavirus pandemic but according to Saqlain, the Chinaman has a big heart and is a very capable spinner.

"In shorter formats, Kuldeep Yadav has done really well. I like him a lot as he has got a big heart. I have spoken to him a few times as well and he seems to be a well-educated cricketer," Saqlain told Cricket Pakistan.

Kuldeep has so far played 6 Tests, 60 ODIs and 21 T20Is in which he has scalped 24, 104 and 39 wickets respectively.

Meanwhile, in the longest format, Saqlain gave his vote to Australia spinner Nathan Lyon but in home conditions, he feels there is no better spinner in the world other than Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Australia's Nathan Lyon has been doing well. He put up impressive performances against England and also against Pakistan and India. I think he is one of the best (spinners) at the moment," he said.

"There is no one better than Ashwin in home conditions. Ravindra Jadeja is also there in the longest format."

Saqlain was also asked to compare Pakistan white-ball skipper Babar Azam and India skipper Virat Kohli. Whilst he said it is unfair to compare the two, Saqlain stated that Babar's calmness gives him the edge over Kohli.

"Both are great players, with a great technique, and are mentally very strong. They have the hunger and passion to score lots of runs," Saqlain said.

"Kohli is more aggressive while Babar is humble. Babar's calmness gives him edge over Virat Kohli if we look at what sports science teaches us.

"But comparing Babar with Kohli is unfair because the latter has been performing for a very long time, all over the world," he added.

