Sanju Samson scores record-breaking double hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Kerala batsman Sanju Samson continues to make a strong claim for the wicketkeeper's role in the national side as he slammed a double-century in the group game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Goa.

Samson slammed an unbeaten 212 runs off just 129 deliveries in the innings, which included 21 fours and 10 sixes.

The Kerala cricketer went past Pakistan's Abid Ali for the highest-ever List A score by a wicketkeeper in the match. Ali scored 209* for Islamabad against Peshawar in Pakistan's National One Day Cup.

Samson's 212 is also the highest score in Vijay Hazare Trophy by an individual, as he surpassed KV Kaushal of Uttarakhand, who scored 202 against Sikkim last year.

The Kerala wicketkeeper also slammed the record for the fastest List A double-century by an Indian, as he reached the 200-run mark in 125 balls.

Samson has been performing consistently in the domestic games for Kerala, as he has scored 379 runs in six games of the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far. In addition, he also scored a brilliant 48-ball 91 against South Africa A side in the one-day series last month.