Mahi and I will go to hills if there is no cricket post lockdown: Sakshi Dhoni

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi already have their plans chalked out for post the ongoing nation-wide coronavirus lockdown. While Sakshi admitted that if the tournaments like Indian Premier League are scheduled then Dhoni will remain back for cricket, but if matches are continued to be put on hold then the couple would hit the hills, probably to Uttarakhand.

Speaking to Rupha Ramani in an Instagram live on CSK's official page, Sakshi said that the two would rather ho off so some small village in Uttarakhand if cricketing activites do not resume post lockdown.

"If there is no cricket post lockdown then Mahi and I have planned to hit the hills, go to Uttarakhand. Stay in a small village or something, do some trekking," said Sakshi.

While Dhoni has been out if international cricket since India's World Cup 2019 semifinal loss, he did make himself available for IPL 2020 and had even reached Chennai to attend the CSK camp. But the camp was dismembered after coronavirus concerns urged BCCI to postponed the tournament indefinitely.

Sakshi also revealed what kept Dhoni busy throughout the lockdown period.

"Mahi has 9 bikes. He opened them up, he bought parts and assembled them. He was assembling a bike and fully assembled it and he forgot to put one part and the next day he had to open the bike and he had do it all over again," Sakshi said.

She further talked about Dhoni's calm and composed demeanour saying that she is the only one who can provoke him.

"I am the only one who can upset him. He is calm about everything. I am the only one who can provoke him. He lets his anger out on me, because I am the closest one to him."

"When you are married for 10 years, so know each other in and out. Nobody picks a fight with him. I am the only one."

