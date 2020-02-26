Sachin Tendulkar remembers epic 664-run partnership with Vinod Kambli

Image Source : TWITTER/VINOD KAMBLI Tendulkar and Kambli etched their names in record books with an epic 664-run stand during the Harris Sheild semifinal match in 1988.

On February 24, 1988, 14-year-old Sachin Tendulkar and 16-year-old Vinod Kambli etched their names in the history books, as they added 664 runs between each other during the Harris Shield semifinal match. The duo represented Shardhashram Vidyamandir, and created the-then record for the highest partnership for any wicket in any class of cricket.

While Tendulkar scored 326*, Kambli also remained unbeaten on 349.

On Feburary 24, Vinod Kambli remembered the historic partnership on his official social media profile. Kambli wrote, "#OnThisDay Still remember how much @sachin_rt & I enjoyed playing together in that Harris Shield Trophy match when we had a 664-run partnership. Who knows how much more we would've scored if that lunch break didn't happen!"

Still remember how much @sachin_rt & I enjoyed playing together in that Harris Shield Trophy match when we had a 664-run partnership. Who knows how much more we would've scored if that lunch break didn't happen! 😉 pic.twitter.com/HCN3cPh0qL — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) February 24, 2020

Earlier today, Tendulkar quoted Kambli's tweet. "Doing what we loved the most. Remember that partnership quite vividly my friend."

Remember that partnership quite vividly my friend. https://t.co/JAmCr0aQZI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 26, 2020

The duo went on to represent the Indian senior team, where they remained mainstays for many years. While Vinod Kambli played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India, Sachin Tendulkar finished his career as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the game.

He created multiple records, including those for most runs in Tests and ODIs, as well as slamming the highest number of centuries in both the formats. Tendulkar also became the only cricketer to play 200 Tests.