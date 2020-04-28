'One of the best sessions I've ever played': Sachin Tendulkar recalls face-off with Steyn, Morkel

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar recalled facing Glenn McGrath in Adelaide in 1999 and the duo of Steyn-Morkel in Cape Town in 2011.

With cricket action coming to a halt, many current and former cricketers are taking it to social media to interact with players and fans. While many are conducting Q&A sessions on Twitter, some are also going live on their Instagram profiles to talk about life in cricket and beyond.

On Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected', many former cricketers from around the world have made appearances to talk about the game in recent weeks. On Tuesday, BCCI posted a video of Sachin Tendulkar revisiting some of the memorable moments of his career, and also talked about a session he remembers best -- for it was 'one of the best' he played.

He first talked about facing Glenn McGrath during a 1999 Test in Adelaide.

"1999, first Test match in Adelaide, I walked out to bat in the later part of the second day. Hardly 40 minutes remained on the day and Glenn McGrath came and bowled five or six maiden overs. The strategy was to frustrate me," recalled Sachin.

"Their strategy was '70% of the ball must go to Adam Gilchrist. 10% close to his bat, if he chases something outside the off-stump, we will succeed'."

"I had in my mind that if you play with my patience, I will play with your patience. So I kept leaving every delivery possible. 'Fair enough, well bowled, go back and ball again. I'm still here!' I would think."

Jatin Sapru, the host of the show, then pointed out that he slammed McGrath for consecutive boundaries on the next morning of the match. Tendulkar said that as McGrath was on the top of his game during the final session of the previous day, he had to give him the respect.

"I remember hitting 2-3 boundaries in the first over itself. It was a fresh day, we were both at the same level. In the previous evening, he was at a better level so I had to give him that respect," said Tendulkar.

Another moment he remembered, and which he also called 'one of the best sessions' he played in his 24-year long career, came against South Africa in a Test in Cape Town. In the match, which took place during the 2010/11 tour to South Africa.

"In South Africa, Cape Town, Gautam (Gambhir) and I were batting. Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel were bowling to us. For almost 58 minutes, we weren't able to rotate the strike. Either we were scoring boundaries or taking two runs," recalled the 'Master Blaster'.

"Their field was attacking. There wasn't a single delivery where we could play towards the fine leg for a single. They kept bowling on the right channels.

"There were occasions where we beaten, and there were occasions we punched. We played the crucial hour and built a decent partnership after that. But I can never forget that Test because it was, without a doubt, one of the best sessions I've ever played in my entire career," said Sachin.

Tendulkar eventually went on to score 146, while Gambhir fell seven runs shy of his century. The match ended in a draw, and so did the series (1-1).

