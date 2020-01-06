Ross Taylor surpasses Stephen Fleming to become highest Test run-getter for New Zealand

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor became the highest Test run-getter for the country, surpassing former captain Stephen Fleming.

Ross Taylor went past former captain Stephen Fleming to become the highest Test scorer for New Zealand in their history. The 35-year-old achieved the feat during the fourth day of the ongoing third Test against Australia in Sydney.

Taylor reached the feat in his 99th Test match.

Fleming had scored 7172 runs in 111 Test matches for New Zealand at an average of 40.06. Taylor, meanwhile, has 7174 runs at an average of 46.28.

Among current cricketers, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is the closest to the two, with 6379 runs in 78 matches at an average of 51.44. He is also the only cricketer with an average over 50 among New Zealand batsmen who have scored over 1000 runs in Test cricket.

Taylor made his Test debut for New Zealand in 2007 against South Africa in Johannesburg. In 173 innings, he has scored 19 centuries and 33 half-centuries.

New Zealand have had a poor outing in the three-match Test series against Australia so far. The side has already conceded a 2-0 lead in the series, and are in a difficult position in the final Test.

Taylor was dismissed soon after he surpassed Fleming with the side losing five wickets for merely 38 in a chase of 416.

New Zealand will host India after the end of their tour to Australia. The Men in Blue will take on the Kiwis in five-match T20I series, three ODIs and two-match Test series.