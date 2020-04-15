Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rishabh Pant is not fluke player: Suresh Raina

Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina asked the team management to back flamboyant wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant to come good at the international stage. Raina said that someone from the Indian team has to step up and guide the young southpaw in the right direction to rectify his mistakes.

Raina opened up on how senior players helped him during the initial stage of his international career.

“Rishabh Pant is very talented. Someone has to step up and guide him. When I used to play, Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) paa used to tell me you make mistakes and we will guide you. So Rishabh should be backed,” Raina said during an Instagram live session for Chennai Super Kings.

Raina further add-on to claim that the 22-year-old is not a fluke player as he has proved himself with centuries in overseas conditions.

“He has hundreds abroad and he is not a fluke player. Somewhere I think he is not getting confidence..he is missing something,” the CSK batsman added.

Raina further said he is still hopeful of a comeback in the T20 team ahead of the World Cup, slated to be held in October. The 33-year old also slammed the selectors for not providing enough reason as to why he was dropped after the England tour in 2018.

"I have played for 14-15 years. Under Mahi bhai then dada (Sourav Ganguly)..they always used to tell me what was wrong. Virat (Kohli) also does that but the selectors don't all the time.

"They should have taken more responsibility (when dealing with) senior players. You need to know the reason why you are not batting in nets one fine morning. Someone has to give us detail where to bat, what to do?" said Raina who has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s for India," Raina said.

