CJP rejects Centre's offer to resume talks amid protest, reiterates demand for Pradhan's resignation: Sources

New Delhi:

The standoff over the NEET paper leak protests showed no signs of easing on Thursday, with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) rejecting the Centre's offer to continue dialogue even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the setting up of fast-track courts for paper leak cases. According to government sources, an offer was sent to the protesting CJP leadership for the continuation of talks. However, the proposal was turned down by the group, indicating that the deadlock between the two sides remains unresolved. The development came shortly after the Prime Minister issued his first public response to the ongoing protests, promising strict action against those responsible for paper leaks.

PM's announcement does not address root cause: CJP

Reacting to the Prime Minister's announcement, CJP representative Ashutosh Ranka said the government's response focused only on punishment after paper leaks occur instead of addressing the reasons behind repeated exam irregularities. Speaking to ANI, Ranka alleged that the examination system had become vulnerable because of corruption and administrative failures. He claimed that accountability at the highest level was essential to prevent future paper leaks.

"The Prime Minister is talking about what punishment should be given after a paper leak occurs, but why is there no discussion on why paper leaks are happening in the first place? Paper leaks are happening because the system--from top to bottom--is filled with incompetent and corrupt individuals, with the Education Minister at the very top. These people operate paper leaks like an organised mafia; they receive money, make money, and run their governments off it. This is an organised syndicate. As long as you do not bring accountability to the system--a system in which people like Dharmendra Pradhan are involved--paper leaks are not going to stop. You are talking about applying a bandage after inflicting a wound, but the real question is: why is the wound being inflicted in the first place?" Ranka said.

The CJP has repeatedly demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him accountable for the alleged failures in the examination system.

PM Modi promises fast-track courts for paper leak cases

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government would establish fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leak cases. In a post on X, the Prime Minister reiterated that safeguarding the future of students remained the government's top priority. "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi wrote.

Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on Centre

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also responded to the Prime Minister's statement, accusing the Centre of failing to protect the integrity of the education system. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government itself was responsible for weakening the country's examination system and shielding those responsible for its failures. "You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system--and protected every person responsible for it," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

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