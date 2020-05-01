Was a life-changing season, I needed that breakthrough: Rishabh Pant on record-breaking IPL 2018

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File image of Rishabh Pant

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Friday admitted that the 2018 season of the Indian Premier League was a life-changing season for him and that he required that breakthrough early in his career. Pant said this during an Instagram Live chat session with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals' official handle.

Pant had scored 684 runs in 14 matches in that season at 52.61 and a strike rate of 158.41 with six half-century scores. It was the most scored by a Delhi Capitals batsman in a single season and Pant ended up as the second highest-scoring batsman in IPL 2018 after Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kane Williamson who pulled off 735 runs in 17 games at 52.50.

"That was a life-changing season for me. I needed that breakthrough which everyone needs," he said while adding that the franchise is still eager to break the duck and win their maiden IPL trophy.

"The core group always thinks of winning IPL for Delhi. We qualified for the knockouts last time and came third."

Pant also said he loves playing Test cricket and it is the real deal where you are challenged over five days.

Before cricket was stopped due to coronavirus, Pant had lost his place in the team in white-ball cricket to K.L. Rahul during India's tour of New Zealand.

Pant's inconsistencies cost him as the Indian team management handed over the wicketkeeping gloves to Rahul. But the 22-year old was picked ahead of veteran stumper Wriddhiman Saha in the two Tests which India lost 0-2 in New Zealand.

"I love playing Tests. You can give yourself time. Mostly you can test yourself in Test cricket. When I was playing four-day first-class games, I had heard it is the real test but when I played five-day cricket...it was like you need to put in that extra effort," Pant said.

