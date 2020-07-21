'Two teams not willing to give an inch': Ricky Ponting names the 'best Test series' he played in

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting named the 'best Test series' he took part in during his playing career.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has been significantly active on his social media profiles ever since the cricket action came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. He takes to his official Twitter account to share the pieces of cricket memorabilia which he collected during a celebrated career with the Australian side.

Often, he also posts his opinions on the game and recalls the favourite moments of his career on Twitter. On Tuesday, he named the 'best Test series' he ever took part in.

He quoted the tweet from cricket.com.au, which remembered the 2005 Ashes series on the 15th year of its beginning. "15 years ago today - the 2005 Ashes began at Lord's! Was it the greatest Test series ever?" read the tweet.

Ponting, in reply, said, "Ashes cricket the way it should be played, two teams not willing to give an inch. The start of the best Test series I ever played in."

Ashes cricket the way it should be played, two teams not willing to give an inch. The start of the best Test series I ever played in. https://t.co/nEPCbgPJ39 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) July 21, 2020

In an incredibly closely-fought series, hosts England emerged 2-1 victors under the captaincy of Michael Vaughan. England's victory in the series was also special because Australia had dominated every edition of the Ashes series, going back to 1989.

While Australia won the first Test of the series comfortably, England made a comeback in the second match at Edgbaston, registering a narrow 2-run victory. The hosts could've sealed the third match as well, if not for Brett Lee and Glenn McGrath surviving the final 24 deliveries of the fifth day to secure a draw.

England beat Australia by three wickets in the fourth Test, while the final Test ended in a draw - with hosts ending Australia's 16-year domination in the Ashes.

The victory followed country-wide celebrations in England, with Prime Minister Tony Blair becoming the one among many public figures to issue congratulatory messages for the side. A victory parade was also held for England's men's and women's side from Mansion House to Trafalgar Square.

