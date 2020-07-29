Reaping benefits of technical tweaks and change in run-up: Stuart Broad

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Veteran fast-bowler Stuart Broad

Veteran fast-bowler Stuart Broad helped England to a 2-1 series win over the West Indies, taking 16 wickets in the two Tests he played in the three-match rubber. In the process, he also became the fourth fast bowler to cross 500 Test wickets and his long-time new ball partner James Anderson backed him to even surpass the latter's record for most wickets in the longest format for England.

"I feel fit, my fitness testing post lockdown was the best it's ever been," Broad was quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "I feel excited. I'm really enjoying playing around this group.

"You know what, why not try and follow in Jimmy's (Anderson) footsteps? He's been wonderful to play with. I don't feel like I'm the old outcast and I feel like Jimmy feels exactly the same."

Broad had expressed frustration after being surprisingly dropped in the first Test. He then played the second and third Tests on the trot in full tilt and rarely showed any signs of fatigue. The 34-year-old said that he had made a few technical changes and tweaked his run-up which is what is helping him now.

"I've done some technical work and changed my run-up in the last 18 months and I think I am feeling the benefits and getting the rewards for that," said Broad.

"I'm challenging the stumps. I mentally try to make the batsman play as much as possible and I actually judge myself on that so I think that's a tactical thing that's taken me to a really exciting level."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage