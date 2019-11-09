Watch: 'Prithvi Shaw 2.0' returns to training, eyes comeback after doping suspension

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw, who faced a ban on consuming a prohibited substance, returned to training on Saturday.

Prithvi Shaw has returned to training after serving an eight-month suspension for a doping violation. The Mumbai batsman is likely to be selected for the Mumbai squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Shaw will be free to play on November 16. The domestic tournament, however, began on September 8. On Saturday, Shaw shared a video of him training in the nets as he eyes a comeback to the game.

Taking to Twitter, Shaw shared a training footage, assuring that 'Prithvi Shaw 2.0' is arriving soon. "I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon. #motivation #hardwork #believe."

Shaw is celebrating his 20th birthday today.

Talking about the Mumbai youngster, the chairman of the ad-hoc selection panel for Mumbai Cricket said, "He will be free to play from (November 16), so of course he will be considered for selection. I can't make any commitment to whether he will be back, but we will certainly discuss his selection."

The BCCI suspended Prithvi Shaw in July earlier this year.

"Prithvi Shaw, registered with Mumbai Cricket Association, has been suspended for a doping violation. Shaw had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups," BCCI had said in a statement.

On July 16, Shaw was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1 and provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge. Shaw responded to the charge by admitting the ADRV but asserting that it was inadvertent, being caused by his ingestion of the over-the-counter cough syrup he had taken for his cough.