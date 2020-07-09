Prithvi Shaw has 'ability of Virender Sehwag', but needs to be more disciplined: Wasim Jaffer

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's domestic giant Wasim Jaffer likened Prithvi Shaw's abilities to those of Virender Sehwag, but insisted that Shaw needs to understand his game better.

India's youngster Prithvi Shaw is touted to do big things in future. At a very young age, Shaw began to draw comparisons from India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar. He made a brilliant start to his Test career, smashing a century on his debut against West Indies in 2018. However, India's domestic batting giant Wasim Jaffer has said that Shaw needs to pay attention to certain intricacies in his game if he wants to sustain a long career with the Indian team.

In a conversation with former Indian opener Aakash Chopra, Jaffer said that Shaw "needs to understand his game better."

“I think he is a special player, without a doubt. The shots he hits, if he gets going, he has the ability of Virender Sehwag I feel,” Jaffer told Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"He can completely demolish an attack. But somewhere I feel he needs to understand his game better, where he needs to take a backseat. I feel he got found out a little bit in New Zealand, got dismissed two times off a short delivery. He fell into their trap.”

Jaffer also insisted that the youngster needs to be more disciplined. Shaw was in the news for poor discipline in the months following an injury which ruled him out of the Test series in Australia in 2018/19. India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar also talked to Shaw on "life beyond cricket."

“I also feel that he needs to get more disciplined in his off-field life. Because I feel he has the game to succeed at international level. But he needs to be a lot more disciplined outside cricket also,” said Jaffer. (ALSO READ: A day after PCB chief confirms cancellation, board says it is unaware on Asia Cup fate)

Jaffer had also talked about the need for Shaw to focus on his discipline in an interview with AFP in May earlier this year.

"He is a special talent and I am a little disappointed with the way things have taken its course after his ankle injury and then his ban for using the banned substance. Seeing all this troubles me, because he is very, very talented. But he needs to be disciplined if he wants to achieve great things," Jaffer had said.

"He is living in that Indian circle where he has got role models like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan who are so disciplined. There is much competition and he missed so many Tests and internationals and does not need to do that because this is his time to fulfill his potential.”

