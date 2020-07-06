Pravin Tambe becomes 1st Indian cricketer to sign up for CPL, bags deal with Trinbago Knight Riders

Image Source : BCCI Pravin Tambe

Veteran leg-spinner Pravin Tambe on Monday became the first Indian cricketer to be signed up by a franchise of the Caribbean Premier League after he bagged a deal with Trinbago Knight Riders during the drafting process for the impending 2020 season. The franchise also signed up Rashid Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Ross Taylor, and Carlos Brathwaite.

The 48-year-old has the experience of playing for has played for Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. In fact, he had even bagged a contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2020 season becoming the oldest cricketer to be sold at an IPL auction. But the veteran was disqualified IPL's Governing Council as he had played in the T10 league in UAE.

Earlier it was also reported that Tambe will have to officially announce his retirement to be part of CPL 2020, just like Yuvraj Singh had drawn curtains on his career to take part in the Global T20 league in Canada last year.

Talking about the franchise, they also picked up England opener Alex Hales and Australian all-rounder Stoinis. The other foreign recruits of the franchise include Harry Gurney and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

The tournament is skated to begin from August 18 and will end on September 10.

