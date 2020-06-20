Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Postponement of men's 2020 T20 WC could affect women's World Cup in 2021: Ellyse Perry

Australia star all-rounder Ellyse Perry believes that next year's Women's ODI World Cup could be affected if the men's T20 World Cup currently scheduled to be played this year is postponed.

The T20 World Cup, slated to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15, is under doubts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Women's World Cup is slated to be held in New Zealand from February 6 to March 7 and it is believed that Cricket Australia might consider those dates for the men's T20 event in case they are unable to stage it this year.

"It depends on what happens to the men's T20 World Cup, that could have an impact on the women's World Cup," Perry was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

"If that (men's T20) tournament is postponed to next year, it's pretty hard to think two world events are feasible to run at about the same time.

"I would imagine those events can't be played concurrently.

"It's really hard to have a gut feel of where things might go. In the scheme of things a World Cup seems a bit irrelevant given everything else that has gone on," she added.

It should be remembered that India is also slated to host men's T20 World Cup in 2021.

The all-rounder, who played a crucial role in the team's successful campaign in the T20 World Cup held in February, further said Australia would continue to prepare as if the World Cup is happening next summer and adjust accordingly if the timing changes.

Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Earl Eddings has already stated that the T20 World Cup looks "unrealistic" amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has so far claimed more than 4.5 lakh lives across the world.

"While it hasn't been formally called off this year, or postponed, trying to get sixteen countries into Australia in the current world, where most countries are still going through COVID spiking, I think it is unrealistic, or it's going to be very, very difficult," said Eddings on Tuesday in a virtual press conference.

"The ICC are having meetings as we speak, it's a bit of a movable feast at the moment," he added.

