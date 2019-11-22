Plea filed in Delhi HC seeking intervention in DDCA case

A petition has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking its intervention for implementation of order dated November 17 passed by the DDCA Ombudsman in view of prevailing situation in administration of Delhi & District Cricket Association.

The petition, filed on Friday, has further sought directions to restrain the respondents from acting in any manner whatsoever contrary to the said order.

The matter was first listed before Justice Navin Chawla who recused from hearing the case and will now be heard by Justice Jayant Nath.

DDCA Ombudsman Justice (retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed, had on Sunday refused to accept Rajat Sharma's resignation from the position of DDCA President and also refused to let suspended Secretary Vinod Tihara to be reinstated.

The Ombudsman, in his order, had said that DDCA's apex council can't pass any order in the matter and the resignations "will be kept in abeyance". The hearing will take place on November 27.

"All these persons who had tendered their resignations shall continue to discharge their duties in the interest of the game of cricket. No further resolution in this regard will be sought to be passed by the members of the apex council without the permission of the Ombudsman and without following proper procedure," the order said.

Rajat Sharma had resigned from his post on Saturday, citing his inability to continue amidst "various pulls and pressures".