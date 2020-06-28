PCB plans to stage remaining PSL matches later this year

Image Source : PCB Pakistan Cricket Board

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking to wrap up the remaining portions of the halted Pakistan Super League (PSL) season later this year. The 2020 edition of the league has been suspended since March 17 owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday morning held their second meeting in 2020 where the board members congratulated the PCB management for successfully carrying out the PSL matches before the suspension. A total of 30 games were staged at four venues with a turnover of almost five lakh spectators.

BoG informed PCB about holding the remaining four games of PSL later in 2020 while adding a fifth venue to the 2021 edition which will be held between February and March next year.

"The BoG approved to set-up a dedicated HBL PSL Department by separating it from the PCB’s Commercial Department. PSL Project Executive Shoaib Naveed will head the department as part of the PCB’s drive to improve stakeholder relationship and deliver top-quality event. There will also be an oversight group, which will comprise the Chief Executive, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director Commercial," PCB's statement added.

The last PSL match that was held was between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators on March 15. Multan Sultans and Peshwar Zalmi were slated to face each other in the first semifinal, on March 17, but the match was called off after PSL was suspended. The other semifinal match was between Karachi and Lahore Qalanders, also slated to held on March 17 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

