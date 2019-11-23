PCA to offer central contracts to 30 top-performing players for 2020-21 season

Image Source : PCA The central contracts will be divided into three categories with 10 players in each.

The Punjab Cricket Association will be offering central contracts to its 30 top-performing domestic players for the 2020-21 season, its secretary Puneet Bali said on Saturday. The first apex council meeting of the association was held on Saturday at PCA stadium at Mohali under the chairmanship of its president Rajinder Gupta.

Bali initiated the discussions with the remarks that PCA was going to introduce a "game-changing" system for cricketers.

Bali, as per a release, stated that he wanted the PCA to be the pioneer in this process and rolled out the plan for having a central contract system on a yearly basis.

The players will be divided into A B and C categories.

'A' category will have 10 players, who will be paid Rs 8 lakh per annum, while 'B' category will also consist of 10 players and will be paid Rs 6 lakh per annum.

The category 'C will comprise another set of 10 players of under-16 and under-19, who will be paid a monthly remuneration of Rs 10,000.

The players for these central contracts will be chosen on the basis of performance during the cricket season and a sub-committee has been constituted to make the rules and to chalk out the modalities.

Bali further announced that a state-of-the-art academy will come up at the PCA stadium.