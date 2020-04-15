Image Source : TWITTER PHOTO Pakistan won't agree to cancel Asia Cup to accommodate IPL: PCB chief Ehsan Mani

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani has claimed that the PCB will not agree on cancellation of the Asia Cup to make room for the Indian Premier League, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Asia Cup is scheduled to play in September in UAE

The cash-rich IPL was slated to begin from March 29 to May 24 but has been postponed indefinitely because of an extended lockdown to combat the deadly coronavirus in India.

PCB chairman said that he has heard the speculations and asserted that it's not in India and Pakistan hands to have Asia Cup as other countries are also involved in the tournament.

"I have read and heard about these speculations but right now just remember that having or not having the Asia Cup is not a decision between Pakistan and India it involves other countries as well," asserted Mani here on Tuesday.

Earlier, Pakistan were to host Asia Cup but it was shifted to Dubai and Abu Dhabi after the arch-rivals India raised objection to tour Pakistan owing to security concerns and the strained diplomatic ties between the two countries.

"...it is important to have the Asia Cup if cricket activities resume by then because development of Asian cricket depends on funding from the tournament. It is important for many countries who are members of the Asian Cricket Council," he added in a podcast released by the PCB.

Mani also confessed that holding the Asia Cup this year is a big challenge because of the current situation of coronavirus crisis across. Mani said, "we don't know if it can be held or not."

"But if the conditions change and we can have the Asia Cup, it must be held as earnings from it are distributed as development funds to member countries for next two years," he said.

He said reports about the Asia Cup being hosted by Bangladesh or UAE were mere speculation at this stage.

Mani also opened up on the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year and claimed that if the mega tournament is postponed then the financial fallout will be big for many countries.

"The financial impact will be felt by many countries if the ICC can't distribute their shares from the tournament. Many countries including Pakistan will feel the pinch," he admitted.

However, with a six-month travel ban in place in Australia, many believe the tournament cannot be held in such circumstances.

Mani also confirmed that the PCB was to receive around USD 7 to 8 million in June and January.

"Pakistan is fortunate it has good financial controls in place and in short term, it will be better off than most countries if the lockdowns continue because of the coronavirus pandemic," he claimed.

"We are to get 7 to 8 Million dollars from the ICC in June but we know they might not come so we have planned accordingly," he added.

Mani cleared his stance on playing international cricket in empty stadiums as he labelled it as a bigger challenge.

"Empty stadiums also offer their big challenges as teams have to travel by air and stay in hotels so the risks start there. The logistical arrangements have to be manageable," he explained.

"We wouldn't mind if two series are held at the same time like one team playing Tests and another white-ball cricket. In these difficult times we need to support each other," he said.

Mani also said that Pakistan had shown interest in hosting several ICC tournaments to be held between 2023 and 2031, including the ICC Youth Cup and World Cups.

"Unfortunately the last time the cycle of ICC events were bid for the big three, India, Australia and England distributed all the main events among themselves. This time I can say there are more countries interested in hosting the events," he said.

