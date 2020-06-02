Pakistan's plan to resume cricket training hits snag, require more time to prepare bio-secure environment

Image Source : AP Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan's plan to resume cricket post the two-month-long lockdown hit an obstacle as the board requires more time to create a bio-secure environment for the safety of the cricketers.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, PCB's plan was to arrange 25 to 30 players at the NCA in Lahore where training would begin in pairs starting June following which the players would move to the Gaddafi stadium for a three-week camp which would include a larger group. Eventually, the final team for the England tour would be selected and flown in early July.

The glitch however is the logistical issue. NCA has only 21 rooms available whereas 40 rooms are required to meet the standards of social distancing.

PCB is still optimistic about going ahead with the camp which might even happen in two different groups at separate venues.

Another obstacle for the board is the few coaching staff are presently not in the country - bowling coach Waqar Younis is in ustralia while physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon is in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the selection committee has drawn the list of probable players for the camp who will only be allowed to attend of tested negative for coronavirus.

