Pakistan 'got it totally wrong' in the 2019 World Cup game against India: Waqar Younis

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis believes that the Pakistan side "got it totally wrong" during their defeat to India in the 2019 World Cup. India outclassed Pakistan in the group stage of the World Cup, beating the side by 89 runs through DLS method.

Waqar, during a conversation with fans during the 'Q20 GloFans', that Pakistan had a chance of ending India's unbeaten run in the World Cups.

"I think Pakistan got it totally wrong against India in 2019 starting right from the toss. I think they were hoping that the pitch will do a lot more and they will get early wickets which will put India under pressure," said the former Pakistan speedster.

"But, India had very seasoned openers and they did not really let the bowler settle. And, the pitch did not really do much and once they get going it was very difficult to stop them. They piled up so many runs to which Pakistan had no answers at all."

"So, I think it was a silly mistake when, to begin with, winning the toss and asking India to bat because batting first on that pitch was the way to go and it did not really help Pakistan that day and India was too good, way too good," he further said.

India maintain an envious record 7-0 against Pakistan in World Cups and has allowed the Indian fans to earn the bragging rights whenever both the teams have met in the mega event. Pakistani fans time and again have been left disappointed by their side and are waiting eagerly for the drought to end.

Answering to Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary, Tendulkar's biggest fan, on that particular innings, Waqar said, "Sachin Tendulkar's innings against Pakistan in 2003 is hard to be described in words because he played so well and especially because India was under pressure on that day and we were good at bowling."

"Probably even if you would ask Sachin about this, he might also say the same thing, that it was probably one of his best innings. The way he faced Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram and me under pressure and the way he attacked and got early runs, I think it was amazing innings, one of the best innings I've seen."

