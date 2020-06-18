Image Source : GETTY IMAGES On this day, Mohammad Amir's spell of fire stunned India in 2017 Champions Trophy final

Exactly three years ago, Virat Kohli was closest to win his first ICC tournament as captain at senior level but it slipped away with Pakistan beating India in final of 2017 Champions Trophy. It was probably one of the most humiliating defeats of India against Pakistan as they lost the final by 180 runs.

The rivalry between the two teams got heated up in the final of the 2017 CT, as India were riding high on confidence with their dominating performances throughout the tournament. Whereas Pakistan had already lost their opening match to the Men in Blue which made India hot favourites in the tournament. But left-arm paceman Mohammad Amir had something else in store as he rattled the Indian batsmen with his inswingers. India were chasing a 339-run target but still, Kohli's men had the upper hand with their strong batting line-up. Amir took the match away single-handedly by dismantling India's top 3 - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli.

It was not the first time when the left armer troubled Indian batsmen though. In the 2016 Asia Cup, he toyed with Rohit and Dhawan, but Kohli stood tall against his nemesis to take his team across the finish line.

#OnThisDay in 2017, Pakistan stunned India to lift the ICC Champions Trophy at the Oval 🏆





Earlier, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman slammed his maiden ODI century to guide Pakistan to a massive total of 338/4 in 50 overs. The southpaw was lucky to get away as he was dismissed on the first ball of the fourth over but it turned out be a front-foot no-ball. After that Fakhar didn't stop for anything as he slammed 114 runs in which he hit 12 fours and three sixes.

Fakhar Zaman's blistering 114 and an equally explosive bowling performance from Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali helped Pakistan clinch the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy against India on this day.





The only positive aspect from the match for India was Hardik Pandya's carnage with the bat while chasing. After the top-order collapse, Hardik took on charge over every Pakistan bowler. The flamboyant all-rounder provided a ray of hope for Team India to win the match, but he got run out in most unfortunate way with misunderstanding in the middle between him and Jadeja while running. Hardik slammed 76 off 43 deliveries.

It was Pakistan's third win over India in the Champions Trophy in five matches. Earlier, they got better of India in 2004 and 2009 editions of the tournament.

