ODI World Cup Super League explained: Format, points system and qualification process for 2023 tournament

Years of discussion, months of planning, and an eventual delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic later, ICC has finally announced the inaugural edition of the ODI Super League on Monday which will begin with the three-game ODI series between England and Ireland on July 30, and will pave the way for the 2023 World Cup selection.

With Test cricket having a World Championship format, and T20 getting a more-than-ever preference across the globe, veterans were concerned about the future of ODI cricket. Hence the Super League format, which will not just revive 50-over cricket, in its way, will also decide the teams that will qualify for the next World Cup slated to be held in India between October and November.

12 teams along with the Netherlands will be part of the Super League. At the end of the 156-match tournament, in 2022, India, as mere hosts, and the top seven teams from the league will directly qualify for the 2023 World Cup. The remaining five teams will have to then partcipate in the ODI World Cup qualifiers, where they will be joined by five other Associate nations. Top two entrants from the Qualifiers will make it to the ten-team World Cup in India.

Why the Netherlands?

The position for the 13th team was reserved for the winner of the World Cricket League Championship which the Netherlands had deservingly won in the 2016/17 edition.

How will the points be allocated?

10 points will be awarded for a win, five for a draw, or no result or abandonment. Teams will be hence be ranked as per the points they will amass across their eight series.

So much like the World Test Championship, is it?

Yes, to be precise. The 13 participating teams will play eight series, comprising three matches each, four of which will be at home and remaining four away. Hence, it is more likely that the team finishing atop might not have faced the team who emerged second or third. Moreover, much like the WTC, there won't be any India versus Pakistan encounter.

