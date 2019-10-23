Now, 'Strategic Timeout' in BBL: Australia's T20 League takes leaf out of IPL

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Following the IPL, Australia's Big Bash League will now introduce strategic breaks in the middle of matches from the 2019/20 season.

It is an integral part of the Indian Premier League and strategic breaks will now also be seen in the Big Bash League. The 2019-20 season will see the introduction of the break, but only one per innings. The batting team will be allowed to pick the timing of the break between overs 7 and 13 for 90 seconds. The IPL though has two strategic breaks in each innings.

"We are always looking for ways to improve the competition for our fans, players and clubs," Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues Alistair Dobson was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"The strategic time out has been thought about and developed over the last couple of years, with input from key stakeholders in the game. We've seen the strategic time outs used in other T20 competitions around the world, and we feel that providing the batting team with the power to call a time out will add an extra tactical dimension to the outcome of the game, with the priority of maximising runs."

The rules regarding the Super Over as decided by the ICC in their recent meeting has also been introduced.

"The super over has been a discussion point globally after the ICC Cricket World Cup Final. We are pleased to have landed on a solution that provides teams and fans with a more satisfying outcome to a finals match," he said.

While a Super Over in the group stage ending in a tie will see the two teams splitting the points, there will be multiple Super Overs in the knockouts till one team has more runs in the bag.