Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Not Sachin Tendulkar, Shoaib Akhtar picks Rahul Dravid as 'most decorated Indian batsman'

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar revealed the most decorated Indian batsman according to him. Akhtar named Rahul Dravid as one of the toughest batsmen to bowl to because of his tight defence. Dravid is considered as one of the greatest batsmen to play Test cricket. His grit and defensive approach have been hailed by many in the world. The former India captain was a complete team player during his illustrious career as he stood for the team whenever it needed him. Dravid was fondly known as The Wall for his technical abilities and solid defensive approach in Test cricket.

During a chat with former India cricketer Sanjay Mankrekar on ESPNcricinfo Videocast, Akhtar claimed that he would not be able to break Dravid's defence unless he played a shot against him.

“Among Indians, Rahul Dravid is the most decorated batsman. If he won’t offer me a shot, I would not be able to penetrate his defence,” Akhtar said.

Akhtar also talked highly of former South Africa cricketer Jacques Kallis and rated him as one of the best all-rounders game has ever produced.

“I also think Jacques Kallis is one of the best all-rounders, and slip fielders cricket has ever produced,” he said.

The Rawalpindi Express further said it was none other than his teammate and former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq who read his ball faster than anyone else in the world. Akhtar said he never got Inzamam out in the nets.

“To be honest, it’s Inzamam-ul-Haq. See my action is very complicated unlike Bret Lee’s but I could not bowl him out even once in the nets in 10 years. I think he could read the ball a second faster than others.”

