New decade, new RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore unveil new logo ahead of IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore's social media activity gathered some attention from fans and its players alike but the suspense finally came to an end on Friday, when they unveiled their new logo on Twitter and resumed normalcy following days of teasing the fans.

"THIS IS IT. The moment you've been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo," tweeted the official handle of the Bangalore franchise on Valentine's Day.

Earlier, RCB's Twitter handle suddenly removed their profile picture and it was followed by removal of posts from Instagram as well and that prompted the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli all showing amusement at the developments.

However, the suspense is over now and the new logo is out with a much sleeker and classy look with 'red' in the background.

THIS IS IT. The moment you've been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo! #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/miROfcrpvo — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 14, 2020

The two-time finalists will now hope along with the fresh beginning, will come new luck and they can make a title challenge and eventually win the coveted trophy that has yet eluded them so far.

RCB's decision to do a revamp could be because of their newly announced three-year deal with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, popularly known as Muthoot Blue, a diversified conglomerate in the financial services industry.

The partnership of title sponsor with the marquee T20 team includes a heavily valued "jersey-front" logo placement -- which will be prominent on the playing and training jersey, in-stadium integration at home matches, digital and other high visible media platforms, a statement had said.