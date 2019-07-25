Exclusive | MS Dhoni to join Army's Para Regiment in Kashmir, will be taking on patrolling duties

Image Source : FILE IMAGE MS Dhoni

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will begin his stint with the Indian Army's Parachute Regiment from July 31 in Kashmir. Dhoni, who holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion), will be with the Battalion till August 15, which is also India's Independence Day. The unit is in Kashmir valley as part of the Victor Force.

During his posting in Kashmir, Dhoni will be performing the duties of patrolling and guard and will be staying with the troops.

Earlier, news agency IANS on Thursday reported that Dhoni has already joined the battalion, which is headquartered in Bengaluru. However, India TV has confirmed that the 38-year-old World Cup-winning captain is yet to join the regiment.

Facts on @msdhoni joining #ParaTA-



Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) MS Dhoni is proceeding to 106 TA Battalion (Para) for being with the Battalion from 31 Jul-15 Aug 19.

The unit is in Kashmir Valley as part of Victor Force.@indiatvnews @adgpi @ChinarcorpsIA pic.twitter.com/kSNXqgLnNs — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) July 25, 2019

Dhoni, who was part of India's 2019 World Cup team, was accorded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011 soon after he led India to 2011 World Cup title.

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and Deepak Rao, who is an Indian military trainer, were the other two people to receive the honorary rank.

Meanwhile, Dhoni had earlier made himself unavailable for Indian cricket team's upcoming tour of the West Indies, which includes three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches beginning August 3.

Related Video