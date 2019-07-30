MS Dhoni to commence guard duty in Kashmir as honorary lieutenant colonel

Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni commences his patrol duties in Jammu and Kashmir from Wednesday onwards and will begin his responsibilities as an honorary lieutenant colonel in the army.

Fulfilling his commitments to the army, Dhoni has taken a two-month sabbatical from cricket and will assist the military where he will be a part of the Territorial Army, a force that draws on civilians who can do short stints to help the military.

It is learnt that Dhoni will do a 15-day stint with the Victor Force engaged in counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir. His duties will consist of patrolling, guard and post duty, according to Reuters.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has trained as a paratrooper and jumped from an aircraft as well, an army official said, which is part of his training.

"He will be taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty and would be staying with troops," the army said in a statement, adding that its headquarters had approved a schedule which incorporated Dhoni's requests.

Earlier, before leaving for his duties, the former captain was spotted with actor Arjun Kapoor and was seen playing the game for a charity along with kids.

Dhoni, who holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion), will be with the Battalion till August 15, which is also India's Independence Day. The unit is in Kashmir valley as part of the Victor Force.

Dhoni, who was part of India's 2019 World Cup team, was accorded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011 soon after he led India to 2011 World Cup title.