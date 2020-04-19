MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma declared greatest IPL captains, AB de Villiers the GOAT among batsmen

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/RCBTWEETS CSK captain MS Dhoni and MI skipper Rohit Sharma were named the joint-greatest IPL captains.

With seven IPL titles between them as captains, Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni were jointly declared as the greatest captains of the Indian Premier League by a jury comprising of 20 former cricketers.

Dhoni took the CSK to the play-off stages for a record 10 out of 11 seasons, while Rohit guided the Mumbai Indians to their first-ever title, which kickstarted their dominance in the tournament.

Former South African batsman AB De Villiers emerged as the greatest of all time in the batsmen category, while veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga took away the title in bowling.

Australia's Shane Watson, one of CSK's vital cog in the wheel, won the battle among the all-rounders. The title of best coach went to Stephen Fleming of Chennai Super Kings, who pipped Trevor Bayliss of Kolkata Knight Riders by a small margin.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and India captain Virat Kohli was voted the greatest Indian batsman for being the highest scorer in the history of IPL with 5412 runs in 177 matches.

The list was picked by Star Sports' expert jury, comprising 50 members which included 20 former cricketers, 10 senior sports journalists, 10 statisticians and analysts (10), on Cricket Connected.

The 13th IPL stands suspended "till further notice" by the BCCI owing to the nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

