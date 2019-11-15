Watch: MS Dhoni returns to training, bats in net session

Image Source : TWITTER/GETTY IMAGES Former Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni was seen batting during a net session.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni last made an international appearance in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup. The speculations over his future have since increased significantly, but there has been no official confirmation on the same. While Dhoni has made multiple public appearances outside the field, the former Indian captain has seemingly been away from cricket action. In addition to absence from Indian team, he has also been out of action for his state side Jharkhand in limited-overs tournaments.

However, earlier today, Dhoni was seen practising during a net session - which was the first time he was seen in cricketing gear since he last played for India.

The video comes shortly before India's limited-overs series against West Indies, where it is widely speculated that Dhoni may return. Even as MSK Prasad hinted that it is time for the team to move on from Dhoni, Rishabh Pant's poor form has been a worry for the side.

The first match of the ODI series against West Indies is scheduled to be played in Chennai.

Watch:

After the World Cup, Dhoni served with the Territorial Army in Jammu & Kashmir for a 15-day stint. He made himself unavailable for the limited-overs tour to West Indies, and continued to remain absent for the three-match T20I series against South Africa and Bangladesh.