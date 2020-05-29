Mohammad Nabi's return to Kent called-off amid 'uncertainty around schedule'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi will not join Kent this season as the uncertainty around the English domestic circuit remains amind the coronavirus pandemic.

The entire sporting calendar of the world has been ruined due to coronavirus pandemic and cricket in England is no different. The season has been pushed back to August in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

Nabi played for Kent in the T20 Blast last year and scored 177 runs in nine matches. He also scalped eight wickets in England's premier domestic T20 league.

"Unfortunately the uncertainty around the schedule means Mohammad's return isn't possible this year," Kent director of cricket Paul Downton was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"Hopefully there will be a chance for him to return in the near future."

It was earlier reported that The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are trying to salvage their domestic season by giving a go ahead to a shortened County Championship.

The ESPNCricinfo report also stated that County Championship will be followed up by T20 Blast and One-day Cup respectively.

In case the season cannot begin in August then, according to the report, County season will be called off and focus will go entirely on T20 Blast.

