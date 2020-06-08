Michael Clarke receives Order of Australia honour in Queen's Birthday list

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Clarke represented Australia in 115 Tests and also led Australia to World Cup victory in 2015. In addition, he's also the side's fourth-highest run-getter in the longest format of the game.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke received the Order of Australia Honour in the Queen's Birthday 2020 Honours List on Monday. Clarke has beeen named an Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AO).

He received the honour "for distinguished service to cricket as a player at the national and international level, through leadership roles, and to the community."

Clarke represented Australia in 115 Tests and also led Australia to World Cup victory in 2015. In addition, he's also the side's fourth-highest run-getter in the longest format of the game.

Cricket Australia also congratulated Clarke on receiving the honour.

"On behalf of the Australian Cricket Family, I congratulate these outstanding women and men who have served Australian cricket from the highest levels through to dedicating their time to developing the game at the grassroots level," Kevin Roberts, the CEO of the board, said.

Michael Clarke also led Australia to a famous 5-0 triumph over England in the 2013-14 edition of the Ashes at home. He has won the Allan Border medal on four occasions.

Lynette Larsen has also been anmed a Member in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AM), "for significant service to cricket as a player, selector, manager and coach at the elite level."

