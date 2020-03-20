'I was scared..': Marcus Harris reveals the fear of facing Bumrah, Shami and Ishant

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian opener Marcus Harris talked about the fear of facing the Indian pace trio during the Perth Test.

The Indian pace attack has grown heaps and bounds in the past few years. The pace quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav is widely regarded as one of the most fearsome bowling attacks in the world.

The pacers were at their best during India's tour to Australia last year, where the side, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, registered its first-ever victory in a Test series Down Under.

After a brilliant win in the first Test at Adelaide, the second Test in Perth saw the pacers at their brutal best. Australian batsman Marcus Harris recollected the fear he had at the thought of facing the pacers on the Perth pitch.

“I was scared… Facing that attack (Indian fast bowlers) on that wicket (Perth) was scary. It might have looked good on TV, but it was scary in the middle," Harris said in a documentary on Australian men's cricket team, which covered the side's traditional from the sandpaper gate to retaining the Ashes last year.

Harris was hit on the helmet in the first innings of the Test, while Aaron Finch was retired hurt.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers as he took six wickets. Australia were bowled out on 243 and trailed by 40 runs.

However, the side made a brilliant comeback in the game to register a 146-run win. The series, though, was clinched by the Indians who won the third Test in Melbourne, with the fourth match ending in a draw.