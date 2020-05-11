Looks good bro: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith react to Kane Williamson's 'fern' attempt

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson

Athletes /have managed to keep themselves busy amid the coronavirus lockdown via various methods. While some have been fairly active on social media, others have been trying to pick up new skills. And New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been part of the latter group.

On Sunday, he shared a video on his Instagram account where he attempted to draw a fern on a cup of coffee. And it drew comments from many cricketers including his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli and Australian batsman Steve Smith.

"After six weeks of lockdown this is my attempt at a fern Any tips are welcomed! Available for a cafe which needs a volunteeer? #kiwistyle": Williamson captioned the video.

Smith replied with a suggestion saying, "When you are doing the last flick you have to lift the pouring cup so it’s a thin line and not splashing the milk in".

While Kohli, complimenting Williamson's efforts, reckoned that his backfoot punch is more elegant. Kohli wrote: "Looks good bro. Not as elegant as that backfoot punch of yours though".

Meanwhile, former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson wrote, "That’s very impressive mate". And his Black Caps teammate James Neesham replied saying “Ohhhh yea?".

