Looking forward to good discussion with Sourav Ganguly: Virat Kohli

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/AP Indian captain Virat Kohli has said that he shares a good understanding with Sourav Ganguly.

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said he is looking forward to having a healthy discussion with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

"I am looking forward to a good discussion. He is someone who has played a lot of cricket before, who knows the situation we are in, what the team needs, the requirements of Indian cricket," Kohli said at an event here.

"It will be a healthy discussion because I am playing currently and he has played before so there will be an understanding of these things. I have had good discussions in the past with him and I expect the same this time," he added.

Ganguly on Wednesday put his weight firmly behind Kohli, saying the captain is the most important person in the sport and he will get everything he needs to take the team to the pinaccle of success.

India whitewashed South Africa 3-0 in the just-concluded Test series to consolidate their place at the top of the ICC Test Championship.

"The captain is the most important person in Indian cricket. We will be there to support him and listen to him. I have been a captain myself and I understand from that position. It's mutual respect that will be there. Opinions will be there, discussions will be there. We will do what is best for the game," he pointed.

"We are here to make the lives of the cricketers easier and not more difficult. Everything will be decided on the basis of performance.