Live Cricket Streaming, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Watch SL vs BAN Live Telecast on Sony SIX, Gazi TV, GTV, Channel Eye

Image Source : AP Live Cricket Streaming, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Watch SL vs BAN Live Telecast on Sony SIX, SonyLIV

Live Cricket Streaming, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI Live from Colombo: And we're back to the much-awaited ODIs and it is Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh in the first ODI of the three-match series. All eyes will be on Sri Lanka veteran Lasith Malinga, who will play his final ODI match today. The Lankans would want to come out with a win which will be the perfect gift for their hero. Tamim Iqbal will lead Bangladesh and have their main players in their XI. Here you can get all the details as to When, Where and How you can watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Match Streaming Online and TV Telecast from Colombo.

When is the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will be played on July 26 (Friday).

Where is the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI being played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI is being played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Where can you watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Streaming Online?

You can watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV, GTV Live Streaming.

Where can you watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live TV Telecast?

You can watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI on Sony SIX, Gazi TV, GTV and Channel Eye.