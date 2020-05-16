Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Like every champion MS Dhoni will make the best decision on retirement: Mathew Hayden

The coronavirus outbreak has put uncertainty over the future of 13th edition of Indian Premier League. With IPL on hold questions on MS Dhoni's limited-overs career also arise every day. The former Indian captain last played for India in 2019 World Cup, where Team India was ousted in the semifinal after defeat against New Zealand.

Dhoni was all set to return to the cricket field in IPL for Chennai Super Kings but coronavirus ruined his plan. Many in the cricket fraternity believe it's the end of the road for veteran Dhoni as far as India career is concerned.

Recently Dhoni's former CSK teammate and Australian legend Mathew Hayden gave his opinion on whether the wicketkeeper-batsman should retire or continue playing.

"It's always very hard as a personal friend of MS to comment on his career. I think every champion, and I consider MS to be a champion, always know the enough time to put themselves out of the game and not feeling that forced feeling of getting towards the end of the career when the time is ticking," Hayden told IANS.

"I am sure he will make the best decision for himself as he has done throughout his whole career," he said.

Hayden also talked about the 13th IPL edition and said the cash-rich league can be held without the participation of foreign players if the need arises.

"Certainly the IPL could take exist without foreign players. I think it would be a product that is being compromised naturally because foreign players do add a lot to the IPL. They raise the level of awareness and excitement among fans. Getting nations together has in fact made IPL the fun that it has been.

"But in conditions like this, it could go on without foreign players and it should go on if all health issues have been uncompromised and the game can proceed in clean stadiums."

