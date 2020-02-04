Liam Plunkett likely to switch to USA Cricket Team: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England's fast bowler Liam Plunkett could switch to USA Cricket Team after not being picked in the English side since the 2019 World Cup.

English fast bowler Liam Plunkett could end his international career with USA's national cricket team after he was snubbed by England after the 2019 World Cup. His last appearance for the English side came in the final of the tournament, where he took three wickets for 42 runs in ten overs.

According to a report from English newspaper Daily Mail, Plunkett remains focussed on a comeback to England's national team for now, but 'preliminary talks have taken place with US Cricket chief executive Iain Higgins' for a possible switch.

According to the ICC rules, a player can switch to a different country, given he has not played for his present side for three years. Plunkett, thus, would be available to play for USA from July 14, 2022, if he doesn't appear for England during this time frame.

The 34-year-old fast bowler is married to a US national, and "he would also have to fulfil the nationality qualification criteria by gaining citizenship, a process that takes three years for spouses of US nationals," says the report.

Plunkett has played 13 Tests, 89 ODIs and 22 T20Is for England so far, taking 41, 135 and 25 wickets respectively in the three formats.

The USA national cricket team are currently at the top in World Cricket League Two and are ranked 15th in the ICC ODI Rankings.

He last appeared in the Bangladesh Premier League, where he represented Chattogram Challengers.