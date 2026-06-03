Sushmita Sen shares stunning new photos after Lalit Modi defends her from 'gold digger' remarks

New Delhi:

Hours after businessman Lalit Modi defended Sushmita Sen from 'gold digger' tags, the actress posted stunning photos of herself. While she didn't mention anything about the conversation, her photos were loved by fans. She even interacted with some in the comments.

What did Sushmita Sen post on Instagram?

Sushmita oozed Boss Lady vibes in a black ensemble with red shoes in the new set of photos she posted after Lalit Modi's remarks. However, she didn't "I take roads less travelled by…in the most comfortable & sexy slippers!!! Love it when a man keeps his word Thank you my generous friend @stuartjayparr for the lovely gifts from your Brand @piedaterrevenezia I begin by showing off the red hot ones!!! Love love love them!!! “Sole to Sole” See you in #venice #sharing #gifts #friends & gratitude I love you guys!! #duggadugga". Her photos were liked by Lalit Modi. Take a look:

Why are Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen in the news?

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen are back in the spotlight after the businessman opened up about the moment he publicly announced their relationship in 2022, a revelation that had sparked a massive online frenzy at the time.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Modi revealed that Sushmita was sitting right next to him when he shared the now-viral post. According to him, the actress didn't believe he would actually go ahead and make their relationship public. "I did it right in front of her. She didn't think I would actually post it. We were arguing about something on the plane and she said, 'You're not going to post this.' I laughed and pressed the button," he said.

Modi recalled that the two were on a flight back to London when he uploaded the post. By the time they landed, the news had already exploded across social media and entertainment headlines. "By the time we landed, all hell had broken loose. But there was nothing wrong with it. She never asked me to take it down, and I never considered doing that," he said.

Looking back, Modi said he has no regrets about sharing their relationship publicly and still remembers the reaction it generated. "It really did break the internet. For a few days, it seemed like that's all anyone was talking about. But we had a beautiful story and I don't regret a single minute of it," he said.

The former IPL chairman also reflected on the relationship itself, describing Sushmita as someone who had a meaningful impact on his life. "Sushmita was very special to me. She made me grow into a lot of things that I am today. She was extremely special. She was very much a part of my life at that time. It was just that the distances were too much for us. Her career was in India, my life was in London. It was a very, very special relationship. I have fond memories of her. I wish her nothing but the best. She's an amazing woman, and what she has done as a single mother to her daughters, Renee and Alisah, is remarkable," said Modi.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Taali.

Also read: Lalit Modi's old 'reply to my SMS' post for Sushmita Sen resurfaces amid renewed buzz