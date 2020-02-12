Image Source : @JIMMYNEESH/TWITTER Let's settle this during IPL: KL Rahul accepts Jimmy Neesham challenge

KL Rahul finally gave a reply to New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham's 'rocky paper scissors' challenge on Wednesday. Rahul took to Twitter and wrote "Let’s settle this in April. See u in a bit." Earlier, on Tuesday Neesham posted a picture of himself and Rahul from the third ODI between India and New Zealand at the Bay Oval, which the hosts won by three wickets and to complete 3-0 whitewash. He captioned the image: "Paper, scissors, rock?"

Neesham will play under Rahul's leadership in 2020 Indian Premier League for Kings XI Punjab, which is expected to start from last week of March or early April. Neesham was bought by KXIP for the base price of INR 50 lakh in the auction last year.

Let’s settle this in April. See u in a bit 🤙🏾 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 12, 2020

Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) joked that instead of Super Overs, teams can play "rock, paper, scissors" to decide the result of a match whenever it ends in a tie.

The official Twitter handle of ICC re-tweeted the post of Neesham and wrote: "Perhaps we do this instead of super overs".

Rock paper scissors (also known as scissors rock paper, paper rock scissors and scissors paper stone) is a hand game usually played between two people, in which each player simultaneously forms one of three shapes with an outstretched hand. These shapes are "rock" (a closed fist), "paper" (a flat hand), and "scissors" (a fist with the index finger and middle finger extended, forming a V).

A player who decides to play rock will beat another player who has chosen scissors ("rock crushes scissors" or sometimes "blunts scissors"), but will lose to one who has played paper ("paper covers rock"); a play of paper will lose to a play of scissors ("scissors cuts paper"). If both players choose the same shape, the game is tied and is usually immediately replayed to break the tie.

Team India will next square up against New Zealand in the two-match Test series, starting from February 21, which is part of the World Test Championship.

