Kusal Perera returns to Sri Lanka squad for England Tests

Tuesday, March 10, 2020
     
Sri Lanka will host England in a two-match Test series, starting on March 19.

New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2020 9:40 IST
Kusal Perera
Kusal Perera returned to the Sri Lanka squad for the two-match Test series against England. But, Lahiru Thirimanne was dropped from the side that defeated Zimbabwe 1-0.

Sri Lanka has also named spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga who is suffering from a hamstring injury. The board has declared that they will name a replacement for him before the first Test.

Sri Lanka will lock horns with England in a two-match Test series slated to begin from March 19. 

The second Test will be played in Colombo from March 27.

Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Wanindu Hasarang

(With inputs from ANI)

