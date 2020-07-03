Friday, July 03, 2020
     
  5. 'Continuous harassment!': Protest erupts in Sri Lanka after Kumar Sangakkara grilled over 2011 WC probe

Protest erupted outside the sports ministry office, while fans also took to Twitter after Kumar Sangakkara was questioned for over ten hours over fixing probe in 2011 World Cup final.

New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2020 10:59 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

'Continuous harassment of Sangakkara': Protest erupt in Sri Lanka after former captain grilled over WC probe

The match-fixing controversy in the 2011 World Cup final has picked up again in the island nation of Sri Lanka. The country's former sports minister Mahinanda Aluthgamage's claims of fixing in the game last month brought attention to the controversy yet again, leading to legendary former cricketers being interrogated by the police officials.

On Thursday, former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara was grilled for nearly ten hours during the investigation. This sparked protests outside the sports ministry office, with the youth wing of 'Samagi Jana Balawegaya' voicing their disapproval of the "continuous harassment of Kumar Sangakkara," according to newswire.lk.

"Former Sri Lanka cricket Captain Kumar Sangakkara recorded a statement for nearly 10 hours at the Special Police Investigation Division of the Ministry of Sports today," the website reported.

The party's Prime Ministerial candidate, Sajith Premadasa also tweeted against the investigation on the former Sri Lanka skipper. "Continuous harassment of @KumarSanga2 and our 2011 cricket heroes must be strongly opposed. Government behavior is deplorable," he wrote.

Already, former Chairman of the 2011 National Selection Committee Aravinda de Silva and opener Upul Tharanga, have recorded their respective statements.

The fans on Twitter also came out in support of Sangakkara:

