'Continuous harassment!': Protest erupts in Sri Lanka after Kumar Sangakkara grilled over 2011 WC probe

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 'Continuous harassment of Sangakkara': Protest erupt in Sri Lanka after former captain grilled over WC probe

The match-fixing controversy in the 2011 World Cup final has picked up again in the island nation of Sri Lanka. The country's former sports minister Mahinanda Aluthgamage's claims of fixing in the game last month brought attention to the controversy yet again, leading to legendary former cricketers being interrogated by the police officials.

On Thursday, former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara was grilled for nearly ten hours during the investigation. This sparked protests outside the sports ministry office, with the youth wing of 'Samagi Jana Balawegaya' voicing their disapproval of the "continuous harassment of Kumar Sangakkara," according to newswire.lk.

Pity this man. Former caption @KumarSanga2 leaves after eight hours of questioning by Police following allegations that 2011 World Cup final was fixed. The govt. needs to offer a public apology for the ordeal former players have been made to go through. pic.twitter.com/zeQMPWQHQZ — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) July 2, 2020

"Former Sri Lanka cricket Captain Kumar Sangakkara recorded a statement for nearly 10 hours at the Special Police Investigation Division of the Ministry of Sports today," the website reported.

The party's Prime Ministerial candidate, Sajith Premadasa also tweeted against the investigation on the former Sri Lanka skipper. "Continuous harassment of @KumarSanga2 and our 2011 cricket heroes must be strongly opposed. Government behavior is deplorable," he wrote.

Continuous harassment of @KumarSanga2 and our 2011 cricket heroes must be strongly opposed. Government behavior is deplorable. — Sajith Premadasa (@sajithpremadasa) July 2, 2020

Already, former Chairman of the 2011 National Selection Committee Aravinda de Silva and opener Upul Tharanga, have recorded their respective statements.

The fans on Twitter also came out in support of Sangakkara:

Just found out some people are in favour with the questioning on #Sangakkara ! You people don't deserve to watch cricket again! 😶 Watch the Parliament channel 24x7! #StandWithSANGA @KumarSanga2 you don't deserve this! pic.twitter.com/GljvbvPhnD — Trez Martyn (@TrezMartyn) July 3, 2020

We stand with you always & forever @KumarSanga2, our greatest hero!! #StandWithSanga pic.twitter.com/beb0XJQFnH — Kumar Sangakkara FC (@Sangakkara_fans) July 2, 2020

We#standwithsanga

Dirty politics

We respect u all Sri Lankan cricket Legends pic.twitter.com/gfx8iUPj0x — Sarook Abdul Azees (@SarookAbdulAzee) July 3, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage