Kumar Sangakkara picks Virat Kohli as best batsman; Starc, Bumrah bowlers for any conditions

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara named his pick for best batsman currently in the world. The legendary batsman picked Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the best above all.

With all cricketing activities on hold, former and current cricketers are trying to connect with their fans through social media. During a live Instagram session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa for Cric Mate, Sangakkara was asked to name the current best batsman in the world.

To which the former Sri Lanka skipper didn't take much time and instantly replied: "Virat Kohli." (Also Read | Virat Kohli will be Naseem Shah’s bunny, predicts former Pakistan cricketer)

Sangakkara was also asked about the best bowler in the world at the present. The former batsman picked Nathan Lyon as the best spinner of the current lot and rated him incredible.

When he was asked to name the best bowler in the world at present, the former left-handed batsman said: "I think when it comes to spin, you have to admire Nathan Lyon. What he has done over the last few years, it has been incredible. The way he has bowled, it was not easy for any orthodox bowler coming in the game with his modern-day batsmen. He is incredible, probably worth saying, he is the best spinner".

Among the pace bowlers, Sangakkara picked James Anderson as exceptional in English conditions. He said it when it comes to bowl in any conditions, Mitchell Starc and Jasprit Bumrah have the firepower to trouble the batsman. (Also Read | Used to be ashamed of myself seeing Virat Kohli go about his fitness training: Tamim Iqbal)

"When it comes to a fast bowler, in English conditions, you have to go with a guy like James Anderson, he is exceptional. But you also have to go with guys who can bowl in any conditions, so guys like Mitchell Starc, maybe even Jasprit Bumrah if he can keep his fitness. They are the kinds of bowlers who can challenge the batsmen with the kind of firepower they have," he added.

During the chat, the current MCC President was asked to pick the best bowler of all times and he named his former teammate Muttiah Muralitharan as best spinner and Wasim Akram as best fast bowler.

"Fast bowler, definitely Wasim Akram, without a doubt. When it comes to spin bowling, it would definitely be Shane Warne. I, of course, had the luxury of not facing Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas in international cricket, having kept to Murali, I will always say he is the best spinner to ever play the game," Sangakkara said.

Muralitharan played 133 Tests and is at the top spot in the list of leading wicket-takers in the longest format of the game.

