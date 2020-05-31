Respect Virat Kohli but don't fear him: Naseem Shah looking to challenge 'the best'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Naseem Shah

Young Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah on Sunday admitted that he does not fear Virat Kohli but has immense respect for the Indian skipper and that he is looking forward to bowling to 'the best'.

Speaking to PakPassion.net, Naseem admitted that he looking forward to face Kohli and play against India.

"India versus Pakistan is always special and I have already been told that players can become heroes and villains in those matches. They are special matches as they happen so rarely and yes, I am looking forward to playing against India whenever that opportunity arises. I hope that I can bowl well against India when that chance comes by and won’t let our fans down. As for Virat Kohli, I respect him but don’t fear him. It’s always a challenge to bowl to the best, but that’s where you have to raise your game. I look forward to playing against Virat Kohli and India whenever that chance comes," he said.

Naseem is yet to play against India. He has so far played only four Tests in his career, taking 13 wickets at 26.8.

Naseem has been considered the most promising pace-bowling talent and also earned a place in PCB's annual contract list for the 2020/21 season. He is the youngest pacer to take a five-wicket haul in a Test series, which came against Sri Lanka, and is also the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick, which he claimed during the series against Bangladesh.

Talking about the record, Naseem said, "It was incredible. The best thing about it was that it was in my home country and in front of my countrymen at Rawalpindi. I know Pakistan has been starved of international cricket for many years and in a way, I hope it was a special moment for fans who were at the ground. I wasn’t too happy with the way I had bowled in the first innings in that Test match against Bangladesh, and I wanted to make amends for it in the second innings and that hat-trick definitely made me feel better. I just hope it’s the first of many records I can break during my career, but above all, it meant that I had helped Pakistan towards victory."

