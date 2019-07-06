Image Source : INSTAGRAM KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya open up on fiasco after Koffee with Karan episode

Following their episode on Koffee with Karan, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's world turned upside down and faced a severe backlash which nearly cost the duo their places in the Indian squad. The duo were suspended and made to come back to India while touring Australia at the time. They even missed the following New Zealand tour as well.

However, following the incident, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have made a comeback to the team as they now look stronger and better than ever. The duo starred for their respective franchises in the 2019 Indian Premier League, while Pandya helped Mumbai Indians lift a record fourth trophy.

Coming to the World Cup, the duo have been highly helpful in India's performances so far with KL Rahul now opening for India in place of injured Shikhar Dhawan.

On Saturday, Hardik and Pandya spoke to Star Sports about their journey after the Koffee with Karan fiasco.

"It was a hard time but I honestly feel that I needed kick at my backside. It was unfortunate but there were certain lessons I needed to learn, there were certain things I needed to get serious about. It was hard for us to understand when people kept saying that everything happens for a reason, everything's for the good. We couldn't see it then but now looking back," said KL Rahul.

Hardik stated that they got time to improve themselves as a human being and a cricketer.

"We accepted it. The only thing which I really wanted to not feel as a victim. Because once you act as a victim, you carry that thing with you for years. We got time to improve ourselves as a human being and as a cricketer," stated Hardik.

In a humorous manner, Hardik said that now he doesn't like coffee and neither tea.

"The way everything was going half of the people thought we are done, we are finished and I have read it so many times. Me being me and KL being KL, we joke around now. I don't like coffee or I don't like tea. We take it positively and move on."

The duo will be in action for India's clash against Sri Lanka in their final league match before the semi-finals.