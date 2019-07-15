Kane Williamson led team of the 2019 World Cup features 3 Indians, 2 Englishmen and a Protea

The 2019 World Cup saw a dramatic end on Sunday, as England beat New Zealand in a thrilling final. Let's take a look at the Team of the Tournament.

The 2019 World Cup has finally come to an end with England lifting their maiden trophy at Lord's. The 12edition of the tournament saw various record-breaking performances, and many stand-out players.

It was a World Cup of fine margins, however, and even as we sat down to select the eleven best players of the tournament, it were only the margins which favored the ones who made the list.

Let’s take a look at the team of the tournament:

Rohit Sharma

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma scored five tons in the tourament.

Without any doubt, Rohit Sharma is the stand out performer with bat in the 2019 World Cup and was one of the pillars of India’s dominating show in the group stage. With 648 runs in his account, Rohit is the first choice as the opening batsman of the 2019 World Cup Team of the tournament. Team India was ousted by New Zealand in the semi-final of the tournament but Rohit registered his name in the golden books of World Cup, becoming the first ever player to score 5 centuries in a single edition of the tournament.

David Warner

After completing a 1-year ban from international cricket, David Warner returned to the Australian team will all the guns blazing at the biggest stage of cricket. Warner was the key performer for the defending champions in their journey to semi-finals. Warner had a bad day against England in the semifinal at Edgbaston but his 647 runs in the tournament are enough to make him the opening partner of Rohit Sharma in the 2019 World Cup Team of the tournament.

Virat Kohli

It was a one of the only tournament where Virat Kohli didn't able convert his fifty into centuries but the way he played throughout the tournament even the touch pitches looked like the flat one. The modern-day legend is undoubtedly the best batsman in ODI cricket right now and no one has guts to keep him out of the 2019 World Cup Team of the tournament. In the 9 matches he played, the Indian skipper scored 453 runs at an average of 55.37. He smashed five fifties in the tournament and played second fiddle in the tournament to Rohit Sharma, who was in the form his life in the tournament.

Kane Williamson (C)

Image Source : AP Kane Williamson was the man of the series at the 2019 World Cup.

The cool, calm and composed - Kane Williamson is the perfect man for any team to lead them in any tournament. With the kind of approach he had towards the game, Williamson is surely a fighter who will fight for your team till his last breath. Arguably Kiwis most gifted and talented batsman has scored 578 runs and was the one man army for the New Zealand team. Williamson is the kind of batsman who can easily adjust his batting position from 3rd (on which he played for New Zealand) to 4th, with the kind of shots he plays.

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh might have knocked out from the World Cup in the group stage but Shakib Al Hasan was the hero of the tournament and player that deserved all the applause. Shakib was in golden touch throughout the tournament with both bat and bowl, he set the milestones for the allrounder to reach in future. The southpaw became the first ever player to score 600+ runs and pick 10+ in a single edition of World Cup. He might play at number 3 for Bangladesh in the tournament but the number 5 position can also work for him with the way he accelerates his innings quickly.

Ben Stokes

Image Source : AP Ben Stokes played a crucial innings in the World Cup final.

Before the tournament, there was a lot of fingers raised on Ben Stokes regarding his form but the Englishman silenced everyone with his impressive show in the World Cup. Probably the best fast bowling all-rounder in the world cricket makes into our 2019 World Cup Team of the tournament over India's Hardik Pandya and New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham. Stokes scored 465 runs in 11 matches at an average of 66.42 with 5 fifties at the biggest stage. He was also a handy bowler for England in their campaign with 7 wickets and he provided some important breakthroughs for his team.

Alex Carey (WK)

It might be a surprise inclusion for many but Alex Carey was the best wicketkeeper-batsman in the 2019 World Cup. At an average of 62.50, Carey scored 375 runs while batting lower down the order and played some crucial knocks in the tournament for the Aussies. Carey's wicket-keeping skills are not lesser than anyone in the world. So the Australian southpaw is the man behind the gloves in our 2019 World Cup Team of the tournament.

Mitchell Starc

Image Source : AP The Aussie pacer ended the tournament as the highest wicket-taker.

In 2019 World Cup, Mitchell Starc proved why he is one of the most feared bowlers in world cricket. The in-swinging yorkers machine was the highest wicket taker of the tournament with 27 wickets. The outstanding Starc also overhauls the tally of legendary Glenn Mcgrath's (26) most wickets in a single edition of a World Cup. He is the number choice of fast bowlers for everyone in the 2019 World Cup Team of the tournament.

Jofra Archer

The trump card for England in the successful 2019 World campaign was Jofra Archer, who was the late inclusion in their WC squad. Archer was fast, accurate and lethal in the tournament. The right arm pacer picked 20 wickets in the tournament was the go through man for skipper Eoin Morgan. Archer impressed everyone with his skills and became the second fast bowler in our 2019 World Cup Team of the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah

The undisputed 'KING OF YORKERS' Jasprit Bumrah is the kind of bowler which everyone wants in their playing XI. Bumrah is the perfect death-over specialist in the ODI cricket right now and he has proved that in the 2019 World Cup. With his toe-crushing yorkers, Bumrah picked 18 wickets in the tournament was the MVP for the Indian team in their journey to the semifinal of the tournament.

Imran Tahir

Despite an underwhelming show from South Africa in the tournament, the veteran Imran Tahir outshines the other spinners in the tournament. Tahir, who played his last ODI in the 2019 WC, picked 11 wickets in just 8 innings and was also economical with 4.92. Tahir and Shakib duo will be a nightmare for any middle order batsman at a turning track.