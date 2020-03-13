Kane Richardson's coronavirus comes back negative, player 'on his way to ground'

Friday, March 13, 2020
     
Kane Richardson had been tested for coronavirus after showing symptoms of the disease.

March 13, 2020
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Australian bowler Kane Richardson's coronavirus test has been found negative and the player will now join the side for the rest of the ODI series against New Zealand.

Cricket Australia tweeted to inform the development on their official Twitter account.

"Kane Richardson's test for COVID-19 has come back negative and he is on his way to the ground," wrote cricket.com.au.

The ODI series between Australia and New Zealand is being played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus fears.

(More to follow..)

