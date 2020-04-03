Jemimah Rodrigues reacts hilariously to Smriti Mandhana's 'at peace without her' statement

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana

Indian women's team cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues on Friday reacted hilariously to one of teammate Smriti Mandhana's replies to fans during a Q&A session on Twitter.

Like most other cricketers, Mandhana too had a fan interaction on Twitter on Friday following a request made to her by her fan on the previous evening. During the interaction, one of her fans asked if she was missing Jemimah, with whom she shares a great camaraderie.

Mandhana, in a bid to poke fun at Jemimah, said that she was at peace without her.

Jemimah immediately responded saying, "This is so sad. Alexa play Bewafa by Imran Khan."

This is so sad. Alexa play Bewafa by Imran Khan ):#pain https://t.co/HJmCvPTEgr pic.twitter.com/2fZtDkSNsz — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 3, 2020

India is currently in a 21-day nationwide lockdown owing to coronavirus which has affected over 2000 Indians. Moreover, the rising concern over the rapid spread of the virus has urged most sporting organisations to put competitions and tournaments on hold. In fact, Tokyo Olympics and French Open have both been postponed while Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled.