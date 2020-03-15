'It's the best I've bowled, I'm at my peak': Saurashtra star Jaydev Unadkat eyes comeback

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCIDOMESTIC Jaydev Unadkat led the Saurashtra side to its first-ever Ranji Trophy title on Friday.

Jaydev Unadkat led the Saurashtra side to its first-ever Ranji Trophy title on Friday, as the side defeated Bengal through a first innings lead in Rajkot. The bowler shined individually for his side as well, as he took 67 wickets throughout the season.

In the final match, he forced a game changing moment on the last day of the match as he dismissed two wickets in an over during the first session, turning the tide in Saurashtra's favour.

After the match, he talked to ESPNCricinfo, saying that he is at his 'peak'.

"It is the best I’ve bowled, am at my peak for sure," Unadkat said.

"It’s not just about taking those wickets, but how well I am recovering game after game, how [much] fitter I am feeling. How I am bowling on a fifth day with an old ball."

Unadkat insisted that a bowler cannot be a 'one-trick pony', and needs to have many chinks in the armour.

"Those reveal a lot of things, much more than numbers or wickets I take. So in terms of those things, I would say I am at my peak. I’ve now got a lot of options of getting a wicket, which is always the thing a bowler looks for. You can’t be a one-trick pony, I have been trying to work on it," the bowler said.

"I have still got that hunger to make a comeback. The hunger has been stronger than this and that actually kept me going throughout the season. To be honest, it was challenging to physically survive the season."

He said that he wants to continue on his good form.

"Bowling those long spells as a fast bowler in almost every game. But as I said, the hunger is more than ever before. I just want to keep this phase going. I don’t want to end it here. Yes we have won the trophy and I am the happiest captain in the world right now, but I still want this phase to keep going on and on for me. I want to keep going and leave no stone unturned," said the Saurashtra captain.